Uxin Limited (UXIN) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.36M in the recent 3 months

Uxin Limited (UXIN) is priced at $1.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.31 and reached a high price of $2.02, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.17. The stock touched a low price of $1.22.

Recently in News on April 1, 2021, Uxin Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet with Potential Investors. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet with two established Asian funds on April 1, 2021, pursuant to which the potential investors have agreed to negotiate and potentially enter into definitive agreements with the Company for the subscription of senior convertible preferred shares. The potential transaction has an aggregate investment amount of potentially up to US$300 million. The completion of the potential transaction is subject to the parties’ execution of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions to be stipulated therein. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0200 on 04/01/21, with the lowest value was $0.8601 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was 36.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -1.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 173.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $2.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 341936566 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was 125.79%, having the revenues showcasing 117.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 343.51M, as it employees total of 6455 workers.

The Analysts eye on Uxin Limited (UXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2025, with a change in the price was noted +1.0001. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of +103.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,310,310 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.65%.

Considering, the past performance of Uxin Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 125.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 126.51%, alongside a boost of 36.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 91.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by 75.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 117.44% during last recorded quarter.