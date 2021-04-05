Time to Buy Beat-Down TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). It is currently valued at $2.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.80, after setting-off with the price of $2.44. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.44 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.40.

Recently in News on March 22, 2021, TETRA Technologies, Inc. To Present At The Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will do a virtual presentation at the 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST. Interested investors can listen to the Company’s presentation by registering on the link below:. You can read further details here

TETRA Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.08 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) full year performance was 975.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TETRA Technologies Inc. shares are logging -8.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1172.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $3.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1603817 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) recorded performance in the market was 225.01%, having the revenues showcasing 217.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 303.91M, as it employees total of 1800 workers.

The Analysts eye on TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the TETRA Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.64, with a change in the price was noted +2.25. In a similar fashion, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +413.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,346,196 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Raw Stochastic average of TETRA Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.52%.

Considering, the past performance of TETRA Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 225.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 448.16%, alongside a boost of 975.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 217.39% during last recorded quarter.