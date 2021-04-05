Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is on the roll with an average volume of 13.70M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). It is currently valued at $124.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $124.88, after setting-off with the price of $122.81. Company’s stock value dipped to $121.64 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $118.28.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, TSMC Recognized with 2021 IEEE Corporate Innovation Award. Recognized for leadership in 7nm semiconductor foundry technology, enabling customers’ innovations in widespread applications. You can read further details here

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $142.20 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $107.89 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) full year performance was 168.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares are logging -12.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.30 and $142.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17592664 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) recorded performance in the market was 14.45%, having the revenues showcasing 14.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 534.08B, as it employees total of 51297 workers.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 25 analysts gave the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 114.93, with a change in the price was noted +34.37. In a similar fashion, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited posted a movement of +38.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,540,422 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TSM is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.94%, alongside a boost of 168.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.60% during last recorded quarter.