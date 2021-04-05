SOS Limited (SOS) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 64.20M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SOS Limited (SOS), which is $4.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.25 after opening rate of $4.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.82 before closing at $4.98.

Recently in News on April 4, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in SOS Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SOS. New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 3, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SOS Limited (“SOS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOS), and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States (“U.S.”) District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-07454, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired SOS American depository shares (“ADSs”) between July 22, 2020 and February 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), against the Company and certain of its top officials. You can read further details here

SOS Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.88 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

SOS Limited (SOS) full year performance was 254.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOS Limited shares are logging -69.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 480.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.83 and $15.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 47620533 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOS Limited (SOS) recorded performance in the market was 225.68%, having the revenues showcasing 232.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 617.78M, as it employees total of 163 workers.

Specialists analysis on SOS Limited (SOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SOS Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.97, with a change in the price was noted +3.10. In a similar fashion, SOS Limited posted a movement of +180.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 39,845,883 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: SOS Limited (SOS)

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 225.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 157.75%, alongside a boost of 254.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -20.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 232.41% during last recorded quarter.