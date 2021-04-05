SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.95

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC), which is $1.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.64 after opening rate of $1.546 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.48 before closing at $1.55.

Recently in News on April 1, 2021, SeaChange International Closes $19.1 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock Price Above-The-Market. SeaChange International, Inc. (“SeaChange” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 10,323,484 shares of common stock of the Company for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $19.1 million. The offering was priced at $1.85 per share, which was above the five-day average closing price of $1.26. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase an additional 15 percent of the common stock offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable for 45 days after the closing of this offering, which if exercised, would bring total gross proceeds to approximately $22.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital, potential acquisitions, and other business opportunities. You can read further details here

SeaChange International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1500 on 03/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.9501 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) full year performance was -53.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SeaChange International Inc. shares are logging -58.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $3.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3587070 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) recorded performance in the market was 10.71%, having the revenues showcasing 11.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.20M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

The Analysts eye on SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SeaChange International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1454, with a change in the price was noted +0.7832. In a similar fashion, SeaChange International Inc. posted a movement of +107.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,077,410 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SEAC is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical rundown of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

Raw Stochastic average of SeaChange International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.73%.

Considering, the past performance of SeaChange International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.08%, alongside a downfall of -53.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 46.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by 37.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.51% during last recorded quarter.