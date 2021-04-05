Here is why Twitter Inc. (TWTR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.03%

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is priced at $63.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $64.68 and reached a high price of $66.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $63.63. The stock touched a low price of $63.64.

Recently in News on March 2, 2021, Twitter, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.25 Billion Convertible Notes Offering. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced the pricing of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Twitter also granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $187.5 million aggregate principal amount of the notes, to cover over-allotments, if any. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on March 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $1,235.4 million in net proceeds to Twitter after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Twitter (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers’ over-allotment option). You can read further details here

Twitter Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $80.75 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $44.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/21.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) full year performance was 173.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Twitter Inc. shares are logging -20.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 185.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.36 and $80.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15215820 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Twitter Inc. (TWTR) recorded performance in the market was 17.88%, having the revenues showcasing 17.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.79B, as it employees total of 5500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Twitter Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 23 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.37, with a change in the price was noted +20.12. In a similar fashion, Twitter Inc. posted a movement of +46.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,169,004 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TWTR is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Twitter Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Twitter Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.44%, alongside a boost of 173.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.49% during last recorded quarter.