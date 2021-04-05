Here is why Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) recent weekly performance of 10.62% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT). It is currently valued at $3.54. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.30, after setting-off with the price of $3.14. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.10.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Declares Issuance of Bonus Shares. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors has authorized the issuance of bonus shares (the “Bonus Shares”), which are issuable on March 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 23, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Shareholders of record on the Record Date will receive two (2) ordinary shares for every three (3) ordinary shares held. All issuances resulting in a fractional share will be rounded down to the next whole share. You can read further details here

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.04 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $2.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) full year performance was 168.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited shares are logging -21.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 218.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $4.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2582619 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) recorded performance in the market was 83.23%, having the revenues showcasing 79.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.41M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.82, with a change in the price was noted +1.61. In a similar fashion, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited posted a movement of +83.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 181,395 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLWT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT)

Raw Stochastic average of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.97%, alongside a boost of 168.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 10.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 79.88% during last recorded quarter.