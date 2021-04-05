Here is why Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.56%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI), which is $63.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $64.90 after opening rate of $49.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $48.27 before closing at $44.01.

Recently in News on April 1, 2021, Applied Molecular Transport Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by AMT. In addition, AMT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to AMT from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by AMT, are expected to be $105.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares are logging -18.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 272.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.05 and $78.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2433539 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) recorded performance in the market was 106.60%, having the revenues showcasing 89.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.55B, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Analysts verdict on Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Applied Molecular Transport Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.25, with a change in the price was noted +32.35. In a similar fashion, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. posted a movement of +103.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 170,242 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMTI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Applied Molecular Transport Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 106.60%. The shares increased approximately by 32.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.42% during last recorded quarter.