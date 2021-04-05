Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Quarterly Performance is -16.87%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM). It is currently valued at $2.02. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.025, after setting-off with the price of $1.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.78 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.75.

Recently in News on March 29, 2021, Evofem Biosciences Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 17,142,857 shares of its common stock at $1.75 per share. Evofem’s aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $30.0 million. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering were sold by Evofem. You can read further details here

Evofem Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.53 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.65 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/21.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) full year performance was -60.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -70.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $6.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5573408 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) recorded performance in the market was -16.18%, having the revenues showcasing -16.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 172.41M, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Specialists analysis on Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Evofem Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.73, with a change in the price was noted -0.46. In a similar fashion, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -18.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,003,490 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVFM is recording 59.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 19.38.

Trends and Technical analysis: Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)

Raw Stochastic average of Evofem Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.23%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.41%, alongside a downfall of -60.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -43.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.87% during last recorded quarter.