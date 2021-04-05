Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) market price of $0.74 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM). It is currently valued at $0.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.7615, after setting-off with the price of $0.7609. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.7201 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.76.

Recently in News on March 30, 2021, Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2020. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, today announced its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Castor Maritime Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9500 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.1720 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) full year performance was 21.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castor Maritime Inc. shares are logging -62.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 557.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $1.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 50078905 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) recorded performance in the market was 298.92%, having the revenues showcasing 217.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 521.88M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Castor Maritime Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5464, with a change in the price was noted +0.6179. In a similar fashion, Castor Maritime Inc. posted a movement of +514.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 126,405,672 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Castor Maritime Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 298.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 378.91%, alongside a boost of 21.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 217.01% during last recorded quarter.