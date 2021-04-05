Boiling and ready to burst as Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) last month performance was 17.21%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH). It is currently valued at $8.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.20, after setting-off with the price of $7.08. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.98 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.15.

Recently in News on April 5, 2021, Bio-Path Holdings Announces Successful Completion of Safety Cohort of Triple Combination of Prexigebersen, Decitabine and Venetoclax in Stage 2 of Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced the successful completion of the safety run-in of the Stage 2 of the Phase 2 clinical study of prexigebersen (BP1001), a liposomal Grb2 antisense, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), in combination with frontline therapies, decitabine and venetoclax, in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. The safety run-in of Stage 2 of the Phase 2 clinical trial was comprised of six evaluable patients who were treated with the triple combination of prexigebersen, decitabine and venetoclax. You can read further details here

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.34 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $3.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) full year performance was 72.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares are logging -66.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.12 and $24.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18435584 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) recorded performance in the market was 104.29%, having the revenues showcasing 96.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.83M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bio-Path Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.09, with a change in the price was noted +4.82. In a similar fashion, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +150.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,589,003 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BPTH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bio-Path Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 104.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.63%, alongside a boost of 72.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 96.43% during last recorded quarter.