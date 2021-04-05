Analysts Mean recommendation for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), which is $1.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.20 after opening rate of $1.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.10 before closing at $1.09.

Recently in News on April 1, 2021, Denison Announces Successful Procurement of 2.5 Million Lbs U3O8 as Part of Project Finance Initiative. Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured 2.5 million pounds of uranium concentrates (“Uranium” or “U3O8”), at a weighted average price of USD$29.61 per pound U3O8 and a total cost of approximately USD$74 million, as part of its previously announced project financing initiative in support of the future advancement and/or construction of the Company’s flagship 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”). All purchases were made in the uranium spot market, with delivery dates ranging from April 2021 to October 2021. View PDF version. You can read further details here

Denison Mines Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8050 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.6220 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) full year performance was 340.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denison Mines Corp. shares are logging -34.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 413.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $1.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24699656 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) recorded performance in the market was 82.38%, having the revenues showcasing 66.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 773.80M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7808, with a change in the price was noted +0.8325. In a similar fashion, Denison Mines Corp. posted a movement of +239.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,821,000 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Denison Mines Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 190.21%, alongside a boost of 340.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.20% during last recorded quarter.