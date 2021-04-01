Why is Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) up 108.29% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). It is currently valued at $127.63. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $126.28, after setting-off with the price of $125.06. Company’s stock value dipped to $123.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $125.37.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, NASCAR Authorized Gaming Operator WynnBET Launches Mobile App as New Virginia Online Sports Betting Permit Holder. Gaming Operator WynnBET to Offer Live, In-Race Betting in the Commonwealth of Virginia. You can read further details here

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $143.88 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $99.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was 108.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging -11.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 176.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.21 and $143.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1179331 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was 11.11%, having the revenues showcasing 9.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.57B, as it employees total of 27500 workers.

Specialists analysis on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Wynn Resorts Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 114.72, with a change in the price was noted +47.27. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of +58.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,012,198 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.05%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.63%, alongside a boost of 108.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.68% during last recorded quarter.