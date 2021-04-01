Why is Histogen Inc. (HSTO) down -58.08% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Histogen Inc. (HSTO) was valued at $1.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.18 while reaching the peak value of $1.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.17. The stock current value is $1.30.

Recently in News on March 30, 2021, Histogen to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Richard W. Pascoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen, will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Histogen Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9800 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $0.7700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) full year performance was -58.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Histogen Inc. shares are logging -82.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $7.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1159932 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Histogen Inc. (HSTO) recorded performance in the market was 71.50%, having the revenues showcasing 21.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.88M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Analysts verdict on Histogen Inc. (HSTO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Histogen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2974, with a change in the price was noted -0.4800. In a similar fashion, Histogen Inc. posted a movement of -26.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,925,558 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HSTO is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Histogen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Histogen Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.67%, alongside a downfall of -58.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.50% during last recorded quarter.