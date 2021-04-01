Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $1.10

At the end of the latest market close, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) was valued at $1.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.20 while reaching the peak value of $1.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.10. The stock current value is $1.10.

Recently in News on March 29, 2021, Ur-Energy Receives Approval of License Amendment for Lost Creek Expansion. Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) is pleased to announce that the Wyoming Uranium Recovery Program (“URP”) has approved the LC East and KM amendments to the Lost Creek license allowing expansion of mining activities within the existing Lost Creek Project and in the adjacent LC East project. You can read further details here

Ur-Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5700 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.7400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) full year performance was 183.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ur-Energy Inc. shares are logging -29.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $1.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3649047 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) recorded performance in the market was 37.29%, having the revenues showcasing 32.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 190.75M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Ur-Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8884, with a change in the price was noted +0.6770. In a similar fashion, Ur-Energy Inc. posted a movement of +160.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,760,044 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for URG is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.39%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ur-Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.00%, alongside a boost of 183.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.53% during last recorded quarter.