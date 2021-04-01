SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.66

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is priced at $69.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $71.57 and reached a high price of $72.0764, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $72.19. The stock touched a low price of $69.99.

Recently in News on March 30, 2021, SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Rescheduling of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that the Company is rescheduling its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The Annual Meeting, originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, will now be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The board of directors established the close of business on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Annual Meeting, which will begin at 12:00 p.m., Eastern time, and take place solely by means of remote communication in a virtual meeting format. The Annual Meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SLG2021. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. You can read further details here

SL Green Realty Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $77.99 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $56.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) full year performance was 62.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SL Green Realty Corp. shares are logging -10.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.18 and $77.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1104225 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) recorded performance in the market was 14.14%, having the revenues showcasing 17.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.75B, as it employees total of 794 workers.

The Analysts eye on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the SL Green Realty Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 63.66, with a change in the price was noted +24.96. In a similar fashion, SL Green Realty Corp. posted a movement of +55.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,628,203 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLG is recording 1.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

Technical rundown of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Raw Stochastic average of SL Green Realty Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.10%.

Considering, the past performance of SL Green Realty Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.33%, alongside a boost of 62.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.86% during last recorded quarter.