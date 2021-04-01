Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) was down -2.23%

At the end of the latest market close, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) was valued at $13.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of N/A while reaching the peak value of N/A and lowest value recorded on the day was N/A. The stock current value is $13.17.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, Cornerstone Funds File Their Annual Reports. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (“CLM”) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (“CRF”) (individually the “Fund” or, collectively, the “Funds”) have each filed copies of their annual report on Form N-CSR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Each report includes audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The annual reports are available online at www.cornerstonestrategicvaluefund.com and www.cornerstonetotalreturnfund.com. Copies of these reports are also available free of charge upon request by calling 1-866-668-6558. You can read further details here

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.61 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $10.99 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/21.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) full year performance was 65.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares are logging -3.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.55 and $13.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1112615 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) recorded performance in the market was 14.84%, having the revenues showcasing 16.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.05B.

The Analysts eye on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.33, with a change in the price was noted +2.17. In a similar fashion, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. posted a movement of +19.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 837,308 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)

Raw Stochastic average of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.24%, alongside a boost of 65.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.12% during last recorded quarter.