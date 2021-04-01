Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) was up 14.10%

For the readers interested in the stock health of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC). It is currently valued at $17.88. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.23, after setting-off with the price of $17.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.67.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Montgomery County Public Schools Approves the Nation’s Largest Procurement of Electric School Buses With Highland Electric Transportation. Initial contract phase with Highland Electric Transportation to deploy 326 Thomas Built electric school buses powered by Proterra. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. shares are logging -42.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.70 and $31.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1441731 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) recorded performance in the market was 61.37%, having the revenues showcasing 60.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 496.17M.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.37%. The shares 13.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.07% during last recorded quarter.