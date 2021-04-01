Recent Change of -5.54% in the Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is priced at $3.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.68 and reached a high price of $3.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.79. The stock touched a low price of $3.55.

Recently in News on March 18, 2021, Code Chain New Continent Limited Announces Delivery and Deployment of 10,000 Purchased Bitcoin Mining Machines. Code Chain New Continent Limited (the “Company” or “Code Chain” or “We”) (NASDAQ: CCNC), a leading eco-technology company, today announced that it completed the previously announced purchase of 10,000 Innosilicon T2T Bitcoin mining machines with Chengdu RiZhanYunJisuan Co., Ltd. The miners are expected to be immediately deployed to provide an estimated 240 PH/s of Bitcoin mining hash rate capacity. You can read further details here

Code Chain New Continent Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.62 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.79 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) full year performance was 315.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Code Chain New Continent Limited shares are logging -69.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 411.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $11.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1077229 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) recorded performance in the market was 84.54%, having the revenues showcasing 118.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 138.87M, as it employees total of 87 workers.

Analysts verdict on Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Code Chain New Continent Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.25, with a change in the price was noted +1.69. In a similar fashion, Code Chain New Continent Limited posted a movement of +89.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 981,793 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCNC is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Code Chain New Continent Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Code Chain New Continent Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 84.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 297.82%, alongside a boost of 315.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 118.29% during last recorded quarter.