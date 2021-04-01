Recent Change of 13.53% in the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM), which is $60.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $60.90 after opening rate of $57.62 while the lowest price it went was recorded $52.23 before closing at $53.13.

Recently in News on March 30, 2021, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results. Company Provides Full Year 2021 Outlook. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares are logging -36.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.59 and $95.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1000092 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) recorded performance in the market was 14.72%, having the revenues showcasing 24.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.06B, as it employees total of 209 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYFM is recording 11.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.69.

Technical breakdown of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Raw Stochastic average of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.72%. The shares increased approximately by -8.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.78% during last recorded quarter.