Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.03M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), which is $39.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $35.72 after opening rate of $35.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $33.96 before closing at $35.42.

Recently in News on April 1, 2021, Open Lending Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering. Open Lending Corporation, (“Open Lending”) (Nasdaq: LPRO), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, announced today the pricing of a secondary public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $34.00 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 7,500,000 shares. All shares are being sold by existing stockholders, including Nebula Holdings, LLC., a True Wind Capital, L.P. managed entity, Bregal Sagemount and certain executive officers of Open Lending. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,350,000 additional shares of common stock. Open Lending is not selling any shares and will not receive any of the proceeds of the offering. The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Open Lending Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) full year performance was 248.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Open Lending Corporation shares are logging -8.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 318.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.37 and $43.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2702252 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) recorded performance in the market was 1.32%, having the revenues showcasing 8.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.38B, as it employees total of 104 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Open Lending Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.98, with a change in the price was noted +11.43. In a similar fashion, Open Lending Corporation posted a movement of +40.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,109,860 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPRO is recording 5.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.75.

Technical breakdown of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Raw Stochastic average of Open Lending Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Open Lending Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.78%, alongside a boost of 248.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.78% during last recorded quarter.