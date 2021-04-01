Here is why Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.44%

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) is priced at $13.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.80 and reached a high price of $13.77, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.40. The stock touched a low price of $12.25.

Recently in News on March 18, 2021, EVgo Announces New Partnership with Meijer to Install EV Charging Stations at Grocery Store Locations. First new stations projected to come online Summer 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -43.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $24.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1797785 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) recorded performance in the market was 27.92%, having the revenues showcasing 27.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 315.10M.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.92%. The shares 21.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.32% during last recorded quarter.