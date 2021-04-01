Here is why Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) recent weekly performance of -0.28% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) was valued at $17.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.10 while reaching the peak value of $18.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.765. The stock current value is $17.65.

Recently in News on April 1, 2021, Brookfield Asset Management Reaches Agreement with Brookfield Property Partners to Acquire 100% of BPY Units. —Aggregate consideration payable to the public of $6.5 billion—Unitholders can elect for each BPY unit $18.17 in cash, 0.3979 of a Brookfield Class A Share or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit, subject to pro-ration, for an aggregate consideration mix of approximately 50% cash, 42% Brookfield Class A Shares and 8% BPY preferred units—BPY’s Independent Directors Unanimously Approve Transaction. You can read further details here

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.27 on 03/19/21, with the lowest value was $16.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) full year performance was 120.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares are logging -3.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.10 and $18.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4060631 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) recorded performance in the market was 22.94%, having the revenues showcasing 21.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.60B, as it employees total of 24400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.65, with a change in the price was noted +2.90. In a similar fashion, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. posted a movement of +19.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,045,620 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BPY is recording 4.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.60.

Technical rundown of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.36%.

Considering, the past performance of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.66%, alongside a boost of 120.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.68% during last recorded quarter.