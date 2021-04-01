Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.63

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is priced at $14.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.30 and reached a high price of $15.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.03. The stock touched a low price of $14.2001.

Recently in News on March 31, 2021, Anavex Life Sciences Reports Data Review by the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board for its Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of ANAVEX®2-73 in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Company’s Phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease study of its investigational compound ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) has completed its recent pre-planned review of the preliminary Phase 2b/3 study data. You can read further details here

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.70 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $5.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) full year performance was 374.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are logging -47.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 490.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.53 and $28.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3758568 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) recorded performance in the market was 176.85%, having the revenues showcasing 171.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.03B, as it employees total of 20 workers.

Analysts verdict on Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.77, with a change in the price was noted +8.61. In a similar fashion, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. posted a movement of +135.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,140,642 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVXL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Anavex Life Sciences Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 176.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 219.44%, alongside a boost of 374.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 171.32% during last recorded quarter.