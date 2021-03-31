Why is Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) down -7.14% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) was valued at $5.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.99 while reaching the peak value of $8.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.12. The stock current value is $6.70.

Recently in News on March 30, 2021, Monopar’s uPA Antibody Fragment Radiotracer Shows Potential for PET Imaging of Breast Cancer in Preclinical Study. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study titled “Engineered Antibody Fragment against the Urokinase Plasminogen Activator for Fast Delineation of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer by Positron Emission Tomography.” Urokinase plasminogen activator (uPA) is an established biomarker in current breast cancer clinical practice guidelines and its presence is used to select appropriate drug treatment. This study demonstrates the potential to identify breast cancers with uPA overexpression and monitor uPA activity during treatment using PET imaging and Monopar’s uPA antibody fragment radiotracer. Monopar has a panel of proprietary antibodies and antibody fragments to uPA and its receptor uPAR (such as MNPR-101). You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.01 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $5.65 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) full year performance was -7.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -60.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.28 and $17.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3251978 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) recorded performance in the market was 9.48%, having the revenues showcasing 4.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.64M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Analysts verdict on Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Monopar Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.52, with a change in the price was noted +2.27. In a similar fashion, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +51.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 198,477 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MNPR is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Monopar Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.90%, alongside a downfall of -7.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.69% during last recorded quarter.