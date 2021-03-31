Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.71M in the recent 3 months

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is priced at $10.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.61 and reached a high price of $10.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.06. The stock touched a low price of $9.28.

Recently in News on March 31, 2021, TAOP Signs Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in Render Lake Tech Ltd. and Launches NFT Division. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, announces today that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Genie Global Limited. (“Genie Global”) to acquire 51% equity interest in Genie Global’s wholly owned subsidiary, Render Lake Tech Ltd. (“Render Lake”). You can read further details here

Taoping Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.86 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $2.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) full year performance was 290.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taoping Inc. shares are logging -37.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 468.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.86 and $16.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12280005 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) recorded performance in the market was 254.23%, having the revenues showcasing 244.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 103.82M, as it employees total of 78 workers.

The Analysts eye on Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Taoping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.27, with a change in the price was noted +7.55. In a similar fashion, Taoping Inc. posted a movement of +270.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,847,260 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

Raw Stochastic average of Taoping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.61%.

Considering, the past performance of Taoping Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 254.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 315.70%, alongside a boost of 290.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 244.52% during last recorded quarter.