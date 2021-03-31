Recent Change of -8.92% in the Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) is priced at $7.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.6883 and reached a high price of $7.6883, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.96. The stock touched a low price of $7.06.

Recently in News on March 30, 2021, Surface Oncology’s SRF617 Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer. Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for one of the company’s lead therapeutic candidates, SRF617, for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. You can read further details here

Surface Oncology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.40 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $6.54 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) full year performance was 285.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Surface Oncology Inc. shares are logging -49.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 367.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $14.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2525733 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) recorded performance in the market was -21.54%, having the revenues showcasing -19.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 311.90M, as it employees total of 51 workers.

Analysts verdict on Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Surface Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.56, with a change in the price was noted -1.26. In a similar fashion, Surface Oncology Inc. posted a movement of -14.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,494,787 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SURF is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Surface Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Surface Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.71%, alongside a boost of 285.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.80% during last recorded quarter.