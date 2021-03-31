Reasons Why Long-term Faith on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), which is $16.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.90 after opening rate of $16.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.59 before closing at $16.76.

Recently in News on March 15, 2021, AGNC Investment Corp. Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report. AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has published its inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report. The report outlines AGNC’s commitment to the core principles of ESG and its strategic management approach to key ESG topics such as human capital management, diversity and inclusion, business ethics, risk management, corporate governance and environmental stewardship. In addition, the report highlights AGNC’s proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in 2020 to ensure the Company’s uninterrupted operations, while simultaneously prioritizing the health, safety and welfare of its employees. You can read further details here

AGNC Investment Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.09 on 03/29/21, with the lowest value was $15.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) full year performance was 44.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AGNC Investment Corp. shares are logging -1.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.82 and $17.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4771801 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) recorded performance in the market was 8.27%, having the revenues showcasing 7.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.96B, as it employees total of 50 workers.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the AGNC Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.78, with a change in the price was noted +2.95. In a similar fashion, AGNC Investment Corp. posted a movement of +21.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,975,009 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGNC is recording 5.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.55%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AGNC Investment Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.36%, alongside a boost of 44.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.99% during last recorded quarter.