GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) market price of $21.85 offers the impression of an exciting value play

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is priced at $21.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.10 and reached a high price of $22.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.30. The stock touched a low price of $18.10.

Recently in News on March 23, 2021, GreenPower Receives Purchase Order for Four Wirelessly Charged Buy America Compliant EV Stars From Grant Transit Authority in the State of Washington. Grant Transit Authority Secures FTA Low-No Funding to Support Purchase. You can read further details here

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) full year performance was 2301.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares are logging -36.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2568.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $34.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1518049 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) recorded performance in the market was -24.94%, having the revenues showcasing -24.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 454.77M.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.13, with a change in the price was noted +12.56. In a similar fashion, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. posted a movement of +135.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,113,912 in trading volumes.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.05%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GreenPower Motor Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 101.01%, alongside a boost of 2301.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.00% during last recorded quarter.