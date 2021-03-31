Do Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) beta value of 0.60 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), which is $79.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $79.74 after opening rate of $79.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $79.01 before closing at $79.90.

Recently in News on March 30, 2021, Colgate-Palmolive and Philips Join Forces for Electric Toothbrushes in Latin America. Colgate-Palmolive and Philips have started a long-term collaboration to bring the oral care benefits of electric toothbrushes to people in Latin America. You can read further details here

Colgate-Palmolive Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $85.56 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $74.14 for the same time period, recorded on 03/10/21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) full year performance was 19.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Colgate-Palmolive Company shares are logging -8.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $64.09 and $86.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4368815 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) recorded performance in the market was -7.23%, having the revenues showcasing -7.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.19B, as it employees total of 34200 workers.

Specialists analysis on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Colgate-Palmolive Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 80.96, with a change in the price was noted -3.78. In a similar fashion, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted a movement of -4.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,368,835 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CL is recording 10.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 9.87.

Trends and Technical analysis: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.55%, alongside a boost of 19.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.12% during last recorded quarter.