Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.76

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) is priced at $6.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.26 and reached a high price of $6.87, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.32. The stock touched a low price of $6.20.

Recently in News on March 19, 2021, Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus Chemotherapy in Patients with Later-line Ovarian Cancer Associated with a BRCA Mutation. Data from the randomized, Phase 3 ARIEL4 study to be presented today at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Virtual Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer. You can read further details here

Clovis Oncology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.10 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $4.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) full year performance was 5.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clovis Oncology Inc. shares are logging -38.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.08 and $11.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5515536 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) recorded performance in the market was 41.25%, having the revenues showcasing 45.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 727.36M, as it employees total of 429 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clovis Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.91, with a change in the price was noted +1.64. In a similar fashion, Clovis Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +31.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,778,180 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)

Raw Stochastic average of Clovis Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clovis Oncology Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.53%, alongside a boost of 5.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.96% during last recorded quarter.