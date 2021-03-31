Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.20

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is priced at $19.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.70 and reached a high price of $20.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.02. The stock touched a low price of $18.08.

Recently in News on March 31, 2021, Amyris And DSM Close Significant Strategic Transaction To Accelerate The Growth Of Natural, Sustainable Ingredients. Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it has signed and closed an agreement with DSM Nutritional Products Ltd., a subsidiary of Royal DSM (AEX: DSM) for the exclusive rights to supply Amyris’s product portfolio of flavor and fragrance (F&F) ingredients. Amyris will continue to develop, scale and manufacture future molecules with its existing partners and DSM. You can read further details here

Amyris Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.42 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $6.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) full year performance was 713.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amyris Inc. shares are logging -15.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 958.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.88 and $23.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2422846 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) recorded performance in the market was 224.21%, having the revenues showcasing 234.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.40B, as it employees total of 595 workers.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amyris Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.18, with a change in the price was noted +16.83. In a similar fashion, Amyris Inc. posted a movement of +639.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,044,942 in trading volumes.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Amyris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.56%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Amyris Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 224.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 622.74%, alongside a boost of 713.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 234.22% during last recorded quarter.