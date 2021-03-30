Time to Buy Beat-Down Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is priced at $16.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.57 and reached a high price of $18.51, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.10. The stock touched a low price of $17.56.

Recently in News on March 29, 2021, Butterfly Network, Inc. Reports 2020 Financial Results. Strong Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth Driven by Continued Adoption of Butterfly Technology. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Butterfly Network Inc. shares are logging -44.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.34 and $29.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3395006 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) recorded performance in the market was -8.54%, having the revenues showcasing -14.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.98B.

Analysts verdict on Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Butterfly Network Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.71, with a change in the price was noted +6.13. In a similar fashion, Butterfly Network Inc. posted a movement of +62.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,598,971 in trading volumes.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Butterfly Network Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Butterfly Network Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.54%. The shares -7.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.06% during last recorded quarter.