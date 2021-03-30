The9 Limited (NCTY) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -23.44%: What to Expect?

The9 Limited (NCTY) is priced at $36.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $37.75 and reached a high price of $41.8954, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $34.29. The stock touched a low price of $35.22.

Recently in News on March 30, 2021, The9 Limited Reports 2020 Audited Financial Results. The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) (“The9”) announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2021. The annual report, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company’s investor relations website at http://www.the9.com/en/. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.20 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $5.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was 743.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -59.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1679.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $89.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1608331 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was 925.42%, having the revenues showcasing 1156.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 423.98M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

The Analysts eye on The9 Limited (NCTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.29, with a change in the price was noted +34.09. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of +1,542.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,486,337 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.30%.

Considering, the past performance of The9 Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 925.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 373.70%, alongside a boost of 743.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1156.06% during last recorded quarter.