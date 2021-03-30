Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.33M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL), which is $10.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.03 after opening rate of $9.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.89 before closing at $9.92.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qell Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -34.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.76 and $15.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4806404 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL) recorded performance in the market was -19.28%, having the revenues showcasing -24.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 376.46M.

Market experts do have their say about Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qell Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL)

Raw Stochastic average of Qell Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.95%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Qell Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.28%. The shares -2.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.56% during last recorded quarter.