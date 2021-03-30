KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) Profit Margins posted -0.90% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) was valued at $4.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.38 while reaching the peak value of $5.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.65. The stock current value is $3.69.

Recently in News on March 29, 2021, Luxventure Closed a Cross-Border Payment Agreement with Hainan New Generation Technology Co., Ltd. for Digital Payments. KBS Fashion Group Limited (“KBS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China and the operator of Luxventure, a social media platform, announced today that through Hua Zhi Guan (Hainan) Cross-Border E-Commerce Co., Ltd, Luxventure closed a Cross-Border Payment Agreement (“Agreement”) with Hainan New Generation Technology Co., Ltd. (“HNGT”), a leading on-line payment operator. The Agreement was entered into on December 25, 2020 and the transaction closed on March 15, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

KBS Fashion Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.83 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $2.85 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) full year performance was 149.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KBS Fashion Group Limited shares are logging -36.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 179.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $5.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1603102 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) recorded performance in the market was 25.51%, having the revenues showcasing 35.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.44M, as it employees total of 326 workers.

The Analysts eye on KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KBS Fashion Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.35, with a change in the price was noted +1.69. In a similar fashion, KBS Fashion Group Limited posted a movement of +84.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 335,008 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

Raw Stochastic average of KBS Fashion Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.01%.

Considering, the past performance of KBS Fashion Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 104.38%, alongside a boost of 149.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.16% during last recorded quarter.