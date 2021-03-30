Here is why Uxin Limited (UXIN) recent weekly performance of -7.27% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Uxin Limited (UXIN) was valued at $1.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.03 while reaching the peak value of $1.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.00. The stock current value is $0.99.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, Uxin Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that Mr. Zhen Zeng has tendered his resignation as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons. The Company’s board of directors has appointed Mr. Feng Lin, Uxin’s Vice President of finance, as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Zeng and Mr. Lin will work together closely to ensure a smooth transition. Going forward, Mr. Zeng will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company on capital markets related matters. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $0.8601 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was -40.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -50.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $2.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1867888 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was 16.91%, having the revenues showcasing 6.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 299.46M, as it employees total of 6455 workers.

Specialists analysis on Uxin Limited (UXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1894, with a change in the price was noted +0.0260. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of +2.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,796,035 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.23%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.91%, alongside a downfall of -40.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.24% during last recorded quarter.