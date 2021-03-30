Here is why eBay Inc. (EBAY) recent weekly performance of -0.73% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, eBay Inc. (EBAY) was valued at $60.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $60.878 while reaching the peak value of $61.18 and lowest value recorded on the day was $59.28. The stock current value is $59.85.

Recently in News on March 24, 2021, eBay Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of its 2.60% Notes due 2022. eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) (the “Company”) announced today the expiration and results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding $1 billion aggregate principal amount 2.60% Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated March 17, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein collectively as the “Offer Documents.”. You can read further details here

eBay Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.85 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $50.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) full year performance was 98.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, eBay Inc. shares are logging -7.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.30 and $64.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7047204 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the eBay Inc. (EBAY) recorded performance in the market was 19.10%, having the revenues showcasing 19.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.89B, as it employees total of 12700 workers.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the eBay Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 20 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.66, with a change in the price was noted +11.98. In a similar fashion, eBay Inc. posted a movement of +25.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,223,480 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EBAY is recording 2.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.17.

eBay Inc. (EBAY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of eBay Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of eBay Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.04%, alongside a boost of 98.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.41% during last recorded quarter.