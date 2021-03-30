Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) is on the roll with an average volume of 8.10M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV). It is currently valued at $0.57. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.60, after setting-off with the price of $0.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.57 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.60.

Recently in News on March 29, 2021, Gold Standard Ventures Reports 2020 Annual Results. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announces the Company’s audited consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. For details of the audited consolidated financial statements, Management’s Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form, and Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, please see the Company’s filings on SEDAR and EDGAR. You can read further details here

Gold Standard Ventures Corp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9744 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) full year performance was 28.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares are logging -49.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $1.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1983487 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) recorded performance in the market was -17.48%, having the revenues showcasing -19.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 213.52M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Gold Standard Ventures Corp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6939, with a change in the price was noted -0.1148. In a similar fashion, Gold Standard Ventures Corp posted a movement of -16.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,230,945 in trading volumes.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Standard Ventures Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Gold Standard Ventures Corp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.98%, alongside a boost of 28.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.28% during last recorded quarter.