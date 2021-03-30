Gear up for the change! Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) has hit the volume of 1629501

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) is priced at $25.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $25.10 and reached a high price of $26.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.74. The stock touched a low price of $23.87.

Recently in News on March 29, 2021, theScore Secures Market Access for Mobile Sports Betting in Illinois Through Agreement with Caesars Entertainment. Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) (“theScore”) today announced that it has secured market access to offer mobile sports betting in Illinois via an agreement with Harrah’s Joliet Hotel & Casino, a Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars” or “CZR”), resort. Subject to receiving all relevant licenses and approvals from the Illinois Gaming Board, the Company anticipates launching its mobile sportsbook, theScore Bet, in Illinois in the second half of calendar 2021. You can read further details here

Score Media and Gaming Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) full year performance was 862.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares are logging -42.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 981.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.40 and $45.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1629501 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) recorded performance in the market was 117.28%, having the revenues showcasing 103.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.31B, as it employees total of 258 workers.

Specialists analysis on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Score Media and Gaming Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.93%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 117.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 367.57%, alongside a boost of 862.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 103.61% during last recorded quarter.