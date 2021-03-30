Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 8.47M

At the end of the latest market close, Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) was valued at $15.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.40 while reaching the peak value of $28.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.30. The stock current value is $18.54.

Recently in News on March 25, 2021, Elite Education Group International Limited Announces Pricing of $6 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering. Will Trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market Today Under the Ticker “EEIQ”. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elite Education Group International Limited shares are logging -47.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 417.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.58 and $35.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5125731 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) recorded performance in the market was 363.50%.

Technical rundown of Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ)

Considering, the past performance of Elite Education Group International Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 363.50%.