Boiling and ready to burst as Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) last month performance was 4.87%

At the end of the latest market close, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) was valued at $61.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $61.87 while reaching the peak value of $62.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $60.37. The stock current value is $60.96.

Recently in News on March 29, 2021, Southwest Airlines Adds 100 Firm Orders For The Boeing 737 MAX 7. The airline also adds 155 MAX options and extends order book through 2031 while accelerating 737-700 retirements and investing over $10 billion in new and existing firm aircraft orders to further improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. You can read further details here

Southwest Airlines Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $62.76 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $43.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) full year performance was 67.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southwest Airlines Co. shares are logging -2.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 171.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.47 and $62.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7256517 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) recorded performance in the market was 30.79%, having the revenues showcasing 31.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.20B, as it employees total of 56500 workers.

Specialists analysis on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Southwest Airlines Co. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.88, with a change in the price was noted +22.56. In a similar fashion, Southwest Airlines Co. posted a movement of +58.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,486,655 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LUV is recording 1.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.73%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.31%, alongside a boost of 67.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.72% during last recorded quarter.