Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Quarterly Performance is -11.48%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ambev S.A. (ABEV). It is currently valued at $2.70. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.70, after setting-off with the price of $2.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.62 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.68.

Recently in News on March 19, 2021, Ambev’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website. Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC (www.sec.gov) on March 19, 2021 and is available on the Company’s website (ri.ambev.com.br) and also on the Company’s page on SEC’s database (www.sec.gov/edgar/). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request. You can read further details here

Ambev S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.20 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $2.38 for the same time period, recorded on 03/02/21.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) full year performance was 10.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambev S.A. shares are logging -15.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.85 and $3.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15934417 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) recorded performance in the market was -11.76%, having the revenues showcasing -11.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.48B, as it employees total of 50000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Ambev S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.84, with a change in the price was noted +0.52. In a similar fashion, Ambev S.A. posted a movement of +23.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,509,098 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Raw Stochastic average of Ambev S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Ambev S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.93%, alongside a boost of 10.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.48% during last recorded quarter.