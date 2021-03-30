ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 5.16M

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is priced at $32.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $30.00 and reached a high price of $33.7314, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $30.27. The stock touched a low price of $29.795.

Recently in News on March 26, 2021, ACV Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering. ACV Auctions Inc. (“ACV”), the leading online automotive marketplace for dealers, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 19,032,500 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $25.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 2,482,500 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders named in the prospectus. ACV sold 16,550,000 shares in the offering. ACV’s Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ACVA.” ACV did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ACV Auctions Inc. shares are logging -7.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.49 and $34.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1517349 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) recorded performance in the market was 3.55%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 535.56M.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ACV Auctions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of ACV Auctions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.55%.