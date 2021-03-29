Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) was up 35.23%

At the end of the latest market close, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) was valued at $0.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.81 while reaching the peak value of $0.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.81. The stock current value is $1.12.

Recently in News on March 26, 2021, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

China Pharma Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6300 on 03/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.4398 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) full year performance was 37.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares are logging -14.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 251.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $1.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 51906069 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) recorded performance in the market was 86.61%, having the revenues showcasing 77.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.60M, as it employees total of 228 workers.

Market experts do have their say about China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the China Pharma Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6885, with a change in the price was noted +0.7300. In a similar fashion, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +187.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,850,416 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPHI is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical breakdown of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of China Pharma Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 127.42%, alongside a boost of 37.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.57% during last recorded quarter.