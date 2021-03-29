Recent Change of 75.37% in the Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC). It is currently valued at $7.12. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.45, after setting-off with the price of $4.10. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.06.

Recently in News on March 25, 2021, Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of IPO for its Client Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (Nasdaq: UPC). Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of the initial public offering (the “Offering”) for its client Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the “Company”, Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, during which Univest acted as the underwriter and sole book-running manager. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$25 million of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on March 23, 2021 under the ticker symbol “UPC”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC shares are logging 24.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $5.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 27792059 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) recorded performance in the market was -14.53%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 85.10M, as it employees total of 176 workers.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Universe Pharmaceuticals INC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UPC is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.53%.