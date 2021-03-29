Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS), which is $11.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.1707 after opening rate of $14.38 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.60 before closing at $14.42.

Recently in News on March 26, 2021, Cloopen Group Holding Limited Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results. Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) (“Cloopen” or the “Company”), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares are logging -80.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and -14.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.77 and $59.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6235500 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) recorded performance in the market was -75.52%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.30B, as it employees total of 1171 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cloopen Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.52%. The shares increased approximately by -48.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by -44.13% in the period of the last 30 days.