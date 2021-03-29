Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) Quarterly Performance is 32.28%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) was valued at $1.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.25 while reaching the peak value of $1.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.10. The stock current value is $1.16.

Recently in News on March 26, 2021, Molecular Data Inc. and China’s listed UCloud in collaboration to further drive digital transformation. Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with UCloud Technology Co., Ltd. (“UCloud”, stock code: 688158), the first China listed company in cloud computing. You can read further details here

Molecular Data Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2300 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.7801 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) full year performance was -41.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Molecular Data Inc. shares are logging -70.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $3.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15797603 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) recorded performance in the market was 38.10%, having the revenues showcasing 32.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 142.20M, as it employees total of 481 workers.

Analysts verdict on Molecular Data Inc. (MKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Molecular Data Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1581, with a change in the price was noted +0.0900. In a similar fashion, Molecular Data Inc. posted a movement of +8.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,143,551 in trading volumes.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Molecular Data Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Molecular Data Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.85%, alongside a downfall of -41.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.28% during last recorded quarter.