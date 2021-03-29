MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.00

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is priced at $26.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $26.55 and reached a high price of $26.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.41. The stock touched a low price of $25.25.

Recently in News on March 28, 2021, MAGNACHIP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation – MX. Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) to investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Magnachip will receive only $29.00 in cash for each share of Magnachip that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.70 on 03/26/21, with the lowest value was $13.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) full year performance was 167.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares are logging 3.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 186.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.08 and $25.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12060746 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) recorded performance in the market was 92.38%, having the revenues showcasing 99.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 941.56M, as it employees total of 880 workers.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.99, with a change in the price was noted +12.32. In a similar fashion, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation posted a movement of +89.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 778,394 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MX is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.59%.

If we look into the earlier routines of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 98.55%, alongside a boost of 167.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 99.16% during last recorded quarter.