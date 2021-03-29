Here is why Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.80%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT), which is $18.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.98 after opening rate of $13.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.97 before closing at $13.97.

Recently in News on March 17, 2021, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Investor Summit Group’s Q1 Virtual Summit on March 23rd. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that management will participate in the Investor Summit Group’s Q1 Virtual Summit, which is being held from March 23th-25th. Management will present on Tuesday, March 23th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.00 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $11.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) full year performance was 54.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares are logging -46.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.72 and $34.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2276644 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) recorded performance in the market was 37.47%, having the revenues showcasing 33.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.25M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Analysts verdict on Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.34, with a change in the price was noted +4.75. In a similar fashion, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +35.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 93,218 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HSDT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.70%, alongside a boost of 54.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 30.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.23% during last recorded quarter.